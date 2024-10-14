Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
