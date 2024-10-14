Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $120.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

