Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

