Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter worth about $322,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

FTSD opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $92.94.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

