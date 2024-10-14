Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.28.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.