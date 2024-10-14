Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Position Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LANC. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $180.28 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $452.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

