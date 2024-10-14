LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LG Display Stock Up 2.1 %

LPL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in LG Display by 45.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

