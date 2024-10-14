Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

LECO opened at $194.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

