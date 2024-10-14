Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPCN traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.01. 8,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,930. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPCN shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

