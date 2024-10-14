Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPCN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 10,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

