Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.79. 774,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,174,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

