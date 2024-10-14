LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 3,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.95.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
