Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 4850789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $527,312.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $566,988.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

