Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 90935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LORD

Lords Group Trading Stock Down 2.8 %

Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £58.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,550.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.