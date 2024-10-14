Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.89 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 109523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

