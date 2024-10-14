M. Kraus & Co Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.31. The stock had a trading volume of 189,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $262.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

