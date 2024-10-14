Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.94.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Shares of MGA stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. Magna International has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.32.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
