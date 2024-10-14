Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $184,088.79 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,933.90 or 0.99996869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000321 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $182,466.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

