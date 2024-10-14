Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Makita Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.76. Makita has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

