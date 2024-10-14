ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $82.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 927,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.