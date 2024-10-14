Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $16.79. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 12,372,747 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. Marathon Digital’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.