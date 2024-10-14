Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

MPC stock opened at $164.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

