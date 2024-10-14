Martin Capital Advisors LLP Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $169.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.