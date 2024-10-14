Martin Capital Advisors LLP Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.2% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

