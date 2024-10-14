Martin Capital Advisors LLP Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ stock opened at $429.67 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

