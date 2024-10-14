Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MTNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,179. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.64. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $21.50.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company’s LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
