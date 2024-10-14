MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.98. 26,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 153,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
MBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
