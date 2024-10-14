McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

MCD stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.88. 647,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,768. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $309.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

