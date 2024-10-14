McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,664. The firm has a market cap of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.49. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $306.96.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

