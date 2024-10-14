McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock opened at $299.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

