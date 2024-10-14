McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after purchasing an additional 679,474 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after acquiring an additional 649,505 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $118,353,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $95,139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,623.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,376,000 after acquiring an additional 450,709 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $225.05 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.69.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

