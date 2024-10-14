McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 139,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $205.11 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.