McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $60.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

