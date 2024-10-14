MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 124,622 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,024,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

DOC stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

