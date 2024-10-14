MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $36.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $36,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.41.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $303.37 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $305.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.68 and its 200-day moving average is $270.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

