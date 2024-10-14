MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $62.84 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.30% of Atmos Energy worth $62,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $139.36 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.44 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.