MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,038 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after buying an additional 311,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 736.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,236.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

