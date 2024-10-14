MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.1 %

VRT opened at $111.84 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

