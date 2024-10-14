MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,443 shares of company stock valued at $133,105,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $589.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on META. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.71.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

