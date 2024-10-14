MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 117,877 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,877 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $48,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

MetLife stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

