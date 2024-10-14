MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,899 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DaVita by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2,335.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 50.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in DaVita by 138.4% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DaVita by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $160.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $166.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

