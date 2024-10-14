Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $349,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,596,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,955,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,611,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $21,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $138.88 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

