Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $125.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.