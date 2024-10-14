Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $317.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $318.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.