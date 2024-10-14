Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 2,380 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $28,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,133.45. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,623 shares of company stock valued at $300,483. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

