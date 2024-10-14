Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Lowered to $397.00 at Truist Financial

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $415.00 to $397.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.75.

MEDP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.38. 13,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

