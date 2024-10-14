Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $98.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Medtronic by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,440,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.