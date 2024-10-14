Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 469,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 776,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $277.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

