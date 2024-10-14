Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $74,377.78 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,623,853 coins and its circulating supply is 31,407,349 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,617,328 with 31,403,232 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.43348734 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $55,099.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

