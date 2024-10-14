MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $39.05 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $39.05 or 0.00059315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $238.27 million and $16.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.57 or 1.00098349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 35.38929772 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $9,548,015.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

